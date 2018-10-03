UPDATE: Missing 8-year-old found in Idaho Falls

UPDATE

Idaho Falls Police Sgt. Jon Johnson confirms the girl has been found. No other information was available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a missing 8-year-old girl who went missing from Sunnyside Elementary at about 2:34 p.m. Wednesday.

Piper Fell was last seen at the school by her sister at 10:45 a.m. Piper did not return home after school.

She is described as 4 feet tall, weighing 70 pound with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a skirt from picture attached and a gray shirt saying sparkle on it.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to please contact Police Dispatch at (208) 529 1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983.