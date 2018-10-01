Who owns these four kids? Will the old goats please come forward.

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Four kids wandered away Sunday night and never came home. The kids, in this case, are goats.

If you were driving near Hemmert Avenue in Idaho Falls, you may have noticed the delay in traffic.

Officer Jose Abreo with Idaho Falls Police Department found the goats while patrolling the area.

“These goats were obviously not homeless, as they were well fed, but were a hazard to the motoring public,” according to a news release.

Sgt. Jon Johnson, a spokesman for the department, says the goats were detained for not having their required reflective vests.

“We got them all gathered up and took them to animal control. We put them in some lock boxes and gave them food and water,” Johnson says.

Kayla Key, an employee with the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, tells EastIdahoNews.com officers dropped off the goats around 4 a.m. Monday.

The owners abandoned them in a pen near the jail after neighbors complained about the goats, Key says.

She says the goats are “fat and happy” and appear to be healthy.

The shelter is now looking to adopt the goats out to a new home. If you are interested, contact the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter at (208) 612-8271.

The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is located at 2450 Hemmert Avenue.