Woman killed, 4 rushed to hospital following Middleton crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, Oct. 1, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash on Old US-30 at Goodson, northwest of Middleton.

Margarita Jimenez Hernandez, 44, of Middleton, was driving northbound on Old US-30 in a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am.

James Leedom, 40, of Caldwell, was driving southbound in a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee. A vehicle was stopped in the northbound lane waiting to turn left onto Goodson Lane. Jimenez Hernandez drove left of center line around the vehicle and collided with Leedom’s Jeep.

Leedom was transported via air ambulance. Jimenez Hernandez and her passengers, Catalina Ayala Arizmendi, 56, and Nacimento Jimenez, 67, were transported via ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Jimenez Hernandez’ passenger, Ana Ayala Andrade, 67, of Middleton, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Old US-30 was blocked at the intersection of Goodson for approximately three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.