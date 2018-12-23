A holiday favorite comfort food gets a tasty make over

Tales of the Dinner Belle

It was just last month that Dorcas Reilly, the creator of the green bean casserole died at the age of 92. Her famous recipe is a staple at Thanksgiving tables all over the country and has been unchanged since 1955.

I love the dish and feel it is one of America’s all-time favorite comfort foods, but I also love to change things up, so when I make this famous recipe at other times of the year, I will add a few other ingredients to take it up just a notch.

My loaded green bean casserole has all the ingredients of the original, but with some tasty extras – mainly bacon and cheese. It probably won’t replace the old standby at this year’s holiday table, but it will give you another option for a flavorful side dish any time of the year.

Belle’s Loaded Green Bean Casserole 4 (14.5 ounce) cans green beans (drained)

2 cans cream of mushroom soup

¼ cup milkv

½ cup real bacon bits

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 ½ cups French fried onions In a large bowl, mix together the soup, milk, bacon, cheese, and soy sauce. Stir in the green beans and ½ cup of the onions. Spread the mixture into a greased 9 by 11 inch baking pan. Sprinkle the top with the remaining onions. Bake at 375 degrees for about 30 minutes or until hot and the top is lightly browned.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. She lives with her veterinarian husband on a small ranch in Blackfoot, Idaho. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.