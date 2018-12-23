A holiday favorite comfort food gets a tasty make over
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
It was just last month that Dorcas Reilly, the creator of the green bean casserole died at the age of 92. Her famous recipe is a staple at Thanksgiving tables all over the country and has been unchanged since 1955.
I love the dish and feel it is one of America’s all-time favorite comfort foods, but I also love to change things up, so when I make this famous recipe at other times of the year, I will add a few other ingredients to take it up just a notch.
My loaded green bean casserole has all the ingredients of the original, but with some tasty extras – mainly bacon and cheese. It probably won’t replace the old standby at this year’s holiday table, but it will give you another option for a flavorful side dish any time of the year.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. She lives with her veterinarian husband on a small ranch in Blackfoot, Idaho. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.