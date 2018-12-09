A local woman wants to give back this holiday season and she needs your help

SHELLEY – Doing good for others is something many people think about during the holidays, but one Shelley woman is taking the Christmas spirit to a whole new level this year.

“My husband and I raised four boys together and this community has been wonderful to my children. My husband and I are by ourselves now but I wanted to do something to give back to my community,” Shelley resident Monica Nelson tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Nelson recently formed a Facebook group called Shelley Together. For the last several weeks, she’s been busy identifying ways to serve others this Christmas and she’s asking you to join her in the effort this week. Those in the group will be reaching out to aide the elderly, perform random acts of kindness and donate services, clothing, toys, hygiene items and money to various causes.

“We’re taking any type of donation that will help our community, anything people feel inclined to donate,” Nelson says. “We’re trying to pay off city bills and lunch room fines (for many students). We have a bunch of services being donated by doctors/dentists, photographers and hair stylists. We’re also wanting donations of warm clothes.”

Nelson and others will be collecting donations all week. Then on Saturday, Dec. 15, the community is invited to get together at Shelley High School and reap the rewards of what has been donated. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will be free soup and bread. Local photographers and others will be on-hand providing free family photos and other services.

Shelley Together flyer | Monica Nelson

“If people are in need of anything, they can come on Saturday (and take advantage of what is available.) It will be in a private room (separate from the community gathering). We don’t want anyone to feel embarrassed,” Nelson says. “A little bit from everybody goes a long way. This community is awesome so I have no doubt this event will be great.”

Donations can be dropped off at Matthew’s Plumbing at 324 S. State in Shelley between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday or between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday. To make a monetary donation or help out in other ways, contact Monica at (208) 569-1074. You can also visit the Shelley Together Facebook page to learn more.