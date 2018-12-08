An intoxicated driver killed their adorable son and changed this family forever. Now Secret Santa has a gift for them.

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members.

Jennifer and Dusty Eck experienced something no family should have to go through. In July 2016, Jennifer was traveling across the country from Virginia, where Dusty was going to medical school, to eastern Idaho. She intended to surprise her family when an intoxicated driver crossed the yellow line and hit them head-on in Jackson Canyon.

Jennifer was crushed from her waist down. Their daughter, Madisen, suffered many internal injuries and Cole, their 7-year-old son, was killed.

Jennifer was told she would never walk again but after several surgeries and physical therapy, she is back on her feet. Madisen has recovered and the family prays for Cole every day.

Dusty is currently trying to complete medical school and has had to pay for places to stay during his residency as well as travel out of state these past few months – leaving behind his family.

Their family was given a blessing this year as they found out Jennifer is pregnant with a little boy – even though doctors told her that she would never be able to carry a baby again in her physical condition.

The Ecks have never complained or spoken ill words of the thoughtless person who destroyed their world as they knew it.

Secret Santa asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to go visit the Ecks with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!