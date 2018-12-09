Authorities searching for two suspects in Pocatello believed to be armed and dangerous, reports say

Share This

POCATELLO – Multiple media outlets are reporting Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in the area of Buckskin, Pocatello Creek and Prospector Hollow.

According to the Idaho State Journal, homeowners in the vicinity were advised a little after 7 p.m. Saturday to stay inside, lock their doors and take precautions because authorities were in pursuit of two suspects during a high speed chase who were believed to be armed and dangerous.

Parts of Buckskin and Pocatello Creek Rd. were later shut down after the suspects stopped and ran from their vehicle.

A news release from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office indicates the suspects may have been seen running through a yard on Crestview Rd.

Information about the suspect’s appearance has not been released, but Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is advising you to contact them immediately if you see anything suspicious. Do not approach the suspects. The number is (208) 236-7114.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more details when they are available.