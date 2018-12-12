Biz Buzz: Santa takes time to tell us why he loves east Idaho

Here is a rundown of this week's business news across the valley.

Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Santa says kids in eastern Idaho have been good this year and he wants to chat

IDAHO FALLS – He’s still making his list and checking it twice, but this year Santa Claus is also making sure to chat with kids in eastern Idaho on social media up through Dec. 25.

Though he can’t visit with every family, for the first time ever, Santa is making time in his busy schedule to visit with kids in eastern Idaho through social media. If you feel like your kids would benefit from with a one-on-one visit with Santa, you can learn more on his Santa Live Facebook page.

On the page, Santa can learn a little bit about the child from their parents, and the children can talk with Santa through a video application. Prices for an interview with Santa start at $10, with additional fees for a recorded copy of the interview or a handwritten letter from Santa.

Santa will also be making several visits to eastern Idaho in person prior to making Christmas deliveries around the world Christmas Eve.

“A lot of the visits that I’m doing are focused on families with children that are autistic or down syndrome or have sensory input issues,” Santa tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s been rewarding to see the community (rally) around these families.”

Santa says he appreciates all the love and giving he sees from people. Kids in eastern Idaho have been very good this year, he says, and he has a special message for the kids and their parents.

You can watch the full interview with Santa in the video above.

BIZ BITS

United Way wants your help

POCATELLO – If you’re looking for a way to help someone out during the holidays, you may want to consider making a donation to the United Way. The United Way provides funding to nonprofit agencies across the country that help people who are struggling in different areas. Through its annual giving campaign, it targets its donations to three areas of focus. Kelly Stombaugh, a resource development associate for the United Way of Southeastern Idaho in Pocatello, tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s about halfway to this year’s goal of $750,000. EastIdahoNews.com will post a story soon.

New clinic offering ‘one-stop-shop’ healthcare opens this month in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Imagine having a mini Mayo Clinic right here in eastern Idaho. That’s how Dr. Fahim Rahim and others are describing the new Comprehensive Care Clinics opening later this month in Idaho Falls. The new clinic, Rahim says, will be a one-stop-shop that provides quality medical care at a lower cost. You can take a tour of the new clinic during a ribbon cutting and open house, Monday, Dec. 17. Rumor has it, Santa will even be there. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Local Christmas concert will be shown on TV

REXBURG – In celebration of the Christmas season, Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2017 performance of “A BYU-Idaho Christmas” will be broadcast across the state on Idaho Public Television. A 60-minute edited version of the concert will air on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 24, at 8 p.m. The 2017 concert features the BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra, Concert Choir, Vocal Union, Men’s and Women’s Choirs, and dancers from the College of Performing and Visual Arts, with special guests Santino Fontana and Lexi Walker.

Fall River Electric names new member service manager

Sheena Stricker | Fall River Electric

ASHTON – Sheena Stricker has been named as new Member Service Manager of Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative headquartered in Ashton. Stricker came to Fall River from Golden Valley Electric Association in Fairbanks, Alaska after a career of 10 years while most recently serving as Member Service Supervisor. Her primary responsibilities were to direct 10 employees at three district offices, educate and assist the members, develop policies and procedures and oversee the Co-op’s annual meeting. Stricker has a bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in business and an occupational endorsement in sustainable energy from the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

IDAHO FALLS

If you need Christmas decorations or other items, this local thrift store can probably help

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

BIZ BUGS

DATA BREACHES

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

It seems to be a common occurrence these days. A major company or organization breached by hackers taking personal information from thousands to millions of people. One of the latest companies to be hit is the Marriott International says that a breach of its Starwood guest reservation database exposed the personal information of up to 500 million people.

Your information may have been part of this breach. So what do you do? The Better Business Bureau has some suggestions for consumers concerned that their credit and debit cards may have been compromised.

First, staying calm and realize that you will not be liable for fraudulent charges on stolen account numbers. It is important check with the website of the company that was breached for the latest information. The best way to access the website is type it in yourself to ensure you don’t get lured to a site that has been fabricated by scammers.

As far as your credit and debit cards, if they have been compromised you will likely hear from the bank or the card issuer. Check those accounts yourself frequently to make sure no fraudulent charges are occurring. If you see charges, report them immediately so they can be reversed and a new card can be issued.

Also, you may consider putting a credit freeze or fraud alert on your credit reports with the three major credit reporting agencies. A credit freeze will prevent anyone from accessing your credit report or scores. This mean you cannot apply for new credit without lifting the freeze. A fraud alert flags your account, but does not automatically halt new credit being opened in your name.

Credit freezes and thaws are free now because a new law went into effect this summer for identity theft victims. You’ll need to hold on to your login credentials with each bureau to thaw your reports. A lost PIN or user ID can be difficult and time consuming to retrieve.

For more information on what to do if you are a victim of a data breach go to bbb.org.

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett.nelson@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use "Biz Buzz" in the subject line.