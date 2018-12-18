Bonneville District 93 names four finalists in superintendent search

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville School District’s board of trustees named four in its search for a new superintendent.

Longtime superintendent Chuck Shackett is retiring at the end of this school year.

Trustees reviewed and discussed candidates’ qualifications for over two hours during an executive session Monday night. The board returned to open session and publicly forwarded four names on for further consideration.

Monday’s meeting was part of the school board’s self-imposed timeline to replace Shackett by Feb. 13. Semifinalists include:

Scott Woolstenhulme

Woolstenhulme is the Bonneville School District’s assistant superintendent. He directs the human resource office and is in charge of updating job descriptions, reviewing applications and hiring both certified and classified employees, according to the district’s webpage. Woolstenhulme also oversees “supervision and evaluation of all district employees, personnel files, equal opportunity and worker’s compensation,” the webpage reads.

Jon Abrams

Abrams is the superintendent of Laramie School District, in Pine Bluffs, Wyo. The district’s webpage outlines his commitment to “always put students first in every decision that we make,” adding that “(a)ll decisions in the school district will focus on how we can prepare our students to be successful and fulfill whatever their dreams are as they graduate from high school.”

Brian Recht

Recht is the superintendent of Pinnacle Charter School, in Westminister, Colo. A webpage provided by the Bonneville School District identifies Pinnacle as part of the Adams County Education Consortium, which is focused on career readiness. “ACEC’s programs are built to expose students to the skills that are critical in today’s workplace,” the webpage reads. “These skills are commonly referred to as 21st Century skills and include characteristics like critical thinking, problem solving, media and information literacy, collaboration, and more.”

Tom Meyer

Meyer is the superintendent of the Bellevue Community School District, in Bellevue, Iowa. Meyer touts on the district’s webpage a focus on “preparing our young people for success in an ever changing global society,” and an “outstanding preschool for both 3- and 4-year-old-students.” He also says the district provides programs and resources focused on “providing students with the skills and attitudes needed for success in a global society.”

This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on December 18, 2018. It is used here with permission.