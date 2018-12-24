BYU-Idaho Christmas concert to be broadcast on Idaho Public Television tonight

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — In celebration of the Christmas season, Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2017 performance of “A BYU-Idaho Christmas” will be broadcast across the state on Idaho Public Television (IdahoPTV).

A 60-minute edited version of the concert will air on Monday, December 24, at 8 p.m. MST.

The 2017 concert features the BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra, Concert Choir, Vocal Union, Men’s and Women’s Choirs, and dancers from the College of Performing and Visual Arts, with special guests Santino Fontana and Lexi Walker.

“This is the third year BYU-Idaho has worked with IdahoPTV to share ‘A BYU-Idaho Christmas’ with people across the state. As more friends and families make attending this concert an annual tradition, we hope others throughout the state are able to feel the spirit of Christmas as they watch these performances on IdahoPTV,” said BYU-Idaho Media Relations Manager Brett Crandall.

“Our guest artists and audiences are consistently amazed that a production like this could come out of a small town like Rexburg,” said Randall Kempton, director of choral activities. “We are very fortunate to have the BYU-Idaho Center, an amazing technical staff, and so many dedicated student performers.”

But Kempton said the show is really not about showing off the performers and the facilities. “For us, sharing this concert on PBS is our Christmas gift to the state of Idaho, one we hope will uplift as well as entertain the whole family. We hope it adds something special to the spirit of Idaho’s Christmas season.”

Santino Fontana is an actor and singer, known for voicing Prince Hans in the Disney film “Frozen.” He is the first guest artist to have performed three times in one year with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Sixteen-year-old recording artist Lexi Walker has performed with artists such as Kristen Chenoweth, The Piano Guys, and Lindsey Stirling.