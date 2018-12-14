Couple at EIRMC stunned when Secret Santa surprises them with a car

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members. CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR SECRET SANTA.

Brigitta Fifield is a nurse at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center who selflessly gives of herself to others. She works full time and then goes home to take care of her three young children.

Brigitta and her husband, Tim, have an old minivan that is close to dying. Tim gets up with Brigitta in the morning, loads all three children in the van and drives her to work. At the end of a 12 hour shift, he repeats the process and he picks her up kids in tow. On the opposite days, she drives him to work in the same fashion and then picks him up again.

The Fifields only recently got the heat working in the van, the windows won’t roll down and the workers at the auto parts store know Tim on a first hand basis.

In May, the family had their third child who was born with a condition known as “ microtia.” This means he is missing an ear and will need specially fitted hearing aids, surgeries, etc. Some of these things won’t be covered by insurance.

Secret Santa asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to go surprise the family with a special Christmas gift they will never forget. Watch the video above to see what happened!