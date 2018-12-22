Dept. of Corrections seeks walkaway inmate in Boise-area

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for an East Boise Community Reentry Center inmate who has walked away from her job in the community.

Januari Jade Cleverly was last seen about 7 p.m. Friday walking in the 1800-block of W. State Street in Boise.

Cleverly is white, 29 years old, with black hair, and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Cleverly’s criminal record includes a conviction for grand theft in Ada County. She has been eligible for parole since 2013. Her sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on March 4, 2020.

Anyone with information about Cleverly’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.