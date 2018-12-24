Drivers asked to use caution as bridge is replaced

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

SALMON — Drivers are to use caution while driving through the recent on going bridge replacement on Hwy 28 in Tendoy at milepost 116. There is a reduced speed limit through the construction zone of 45mph that will continue throughout the winter.

As the bridge is under construction, the public is advised to drive with caution in this construction zone as the roadway is uneven. During the winter weather in which road conditions can be unpredicatable it is advised to slow down at a safe distance before approaching the bridge for safety precautions.

The bridge replacement is scheduled to be completed by the end of May 2019.