Former Utah teacher charged with murder of ex-husband’s girlfriend appears in court

MIDVALE, Utah — The hearing didn’t last long, and Chelsea Watrous Cook didn’t say much—answering yes and no to basic questions from the judge.

Handcuffed and wearing a jail jumpsuit, the 32-year-old defendant shuffled into the courtroom for her first hearing since she allegedly gunned down her ex-husband’s girlfriend, Lisa Williams, over Thanksgiving weekend.

Police and prosecutors say on the night of November 25th, Cook showed up at her ex-husband’s Midvale apartment, claiming she had cold medicine for one of their 3-year-old twins, who were staying with dad that weekend.

RELATED | Police say Utah teacher murdered ex-husband’s girlfriend in front of suspect’s twin toddlers

He apparently agreed to meet Cook in the parking lot, but once he went down there, Cook allegedly ran upstairs and went into his apartment.

Cops say when the ex returned and told her to leave, Cook locked herself in a bathroom while he called 911.

At one point, Cook emerged from the bathroom, grabbed a handgun from her jacket and allegedly shot Lisa Williams several times, right in front of the twins.

Williams died a short time later while Cook was arrested.

She’s been in jail ever since and last week was charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated murder.

While in court Monday, Cook said she had read over and understood the charges and asked that she be appointed an attorney. Her next court hearing will be in January.

Cook taught health and yoga at Skyridge High School in Lehi.

This story was first published by fellow CNN affiliate KSTU. It is used here with permission.