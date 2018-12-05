Four arrested after police respond to home for welfare check

CHUBBUCK — Four people were arrested following a welfare check in Chubbuck on Tuesday morning.

Police reports show officers responded the 700 block of Norcrest Street at around 11:20 a.m. to check on the welfare of an adult male.

During their investigation, officers arrested four people for crimes unrelated to the original welfare check.

Pedro Olmos, 25, of Blackfoot was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of paraphernalia, police say. Olmos also had two outstanding felony warrants for his arrest for probation violations, one out of Bannock County and the second one out of Ada County.

Taylor Cornwall, 24, of Pocatello, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of paraphernalia. Cornwall also had a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Bannock County, police say.

Timmothey Ritter, 53, of Chubbuck, was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Chubbuck and James Butler, 29, of Pocatello, was cited for resisting and obstructing officers.

“Due to the number of arrests several officers took part in this investigation and a significant amount of time was spent at the residence,” Chubbuck Police said in a news release. “We also thank our communications center for their diligent work and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during our investigation.”