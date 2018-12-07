Fremont County family loses everything in house fire

ST. ANTHONY — A Fremont County family suffered the devastating loss of their new home after a mysterious fire broke out in one of their rooms. Now a family friend is doing all she can to help them restore their lives before the holidays.

Ashly Stratton, friend of Stephanie Burton and Joey Sanchez, says she’s been experiencing the loss with them.

“Sunday evening they’d finished loading the rest of the stuff from their apartment that they were living in to move it over to their trailer,” Stratton says.

Stratton says the Burton-Sanchez family had to be out of their old apartment by the beginning of December. They were transferring belongings to their trailer home, which was in the remodeling phase and hadn’t been insured yet.

On Monday, the family headed to Pocatello to buy a new car and blew a tire. But that wasn’t the worst part of the day.

Courtesy Ashly Stratton

“They got a phone call from the officer saying that their trailer house was on fire,” Stratton says.

Because of the tire, they couldn’t get back to their home until hours later.

Stratton says the news hit Burton hard.

“She was just bawling — just hysterical,” Stratton says.

The fire broke out in a back room of the trailer around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to South Fremont Assistant Fire Chief J.D. Henry. He says firefighters were battling the blaze for nearly five hours.

According to Henry, one firefighter received minor injuries and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He says a number of the Burton-Sanchez pets also died in the fire. Stratton says one dog, fortunately, made it out alive.

Courtesy Ashly Stratton

“From what I understand there were two cats and three dogs that I’m aware of (that were killed),” Henry says.

Henry says the department is still waiting for word on what caused the fire.

“They just know that it started in the back bedroom of the house, which was where they all slept, including the animals, and which is where my son was (staying) the night before this happened,” Stratton says.

She says many people in the community have reached out to help after hearing about the incident, but the family is still in need. She says they’ve been hit with trial after trial and are struggling to find solace during the holiday season.

“I can only imagine what they’re dealing with,” Stratton says. “Stephanie is one that would give her shirt off her back to anyone. She would do anything for anybody. She’s never asked for anything in return, (and) Joey does what he can to provide for his family.”

Stratton has started a GoFundMe for the family and encourages any who can to donate. For questions on how to help call Ashly Stratton at (208) 970-8240.

Disclaimer: EastIdahoNews.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries.