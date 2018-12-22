Government shutdown curtails operations Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park

Share This

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming — The partial government shutdown impacts federal national parks including Yellowstone and Grand Teton. Visitors have access both parks, though no government-operated visitor services will be available.

The following is a list of services that are affect at both parks:

Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone will remain open, however, all government-run operations and facilities are closed. Entrance stations will not be staffed.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to the Northeast Entrance at Cooke City, Montana, is open to wheeled vehicle travel. Visitors can access all the commercial services along this route (including commercial services in Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower).

Visitors can also access commercial services in the interior of the park via oversnow travel (e.g. at Old Faithful). Concessioners are currently providing funding for road grooming so that oversnow access to the interior is possible.

Guided snowmobile and snowcoach trips with commercial operators will be allowed. Non-commercially guided snowmobile trips will also be allowed.

If conditions become unsafe at any time, roads and/or developed areas in the park may be closed.

Park staff will provide emergency services and law enforcement. All park regulations, including those regarding oversnow travel, are in effect as normal.

The park website and social media sites will not be maintained.

All administrative offices, including the public affairs office, will be closed until the government reopens.

Grand Teton National Park

Grand Teton National Park Deputy Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail said, “Visitors will be able to access Grand Teton National Park, but should plan ahead and use caution as park staff will not be available to provide guidance or assistance. If visitors see something that jeopardizes visitor safety or park resources, call Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307.739.3301.”