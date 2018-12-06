Here’s why you may experience delays on I-15 near Rose beginning Friday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Motorists can expect overnight delays on I-15 near the Rose Road Interchange (Exit 98) beginning Friday, Dec. 7 and continuing into next week. Crews will be moving large concrete structures into the median as part of the interchange reconstruction project.

The sections will be moved on I-15 during overnight hours from midnight to 5:30 a.m. A pilot car will be used to slow traffic through the area. Motorists can expect 15-minute delays while the sections are moved. A message board will alert southbound travelers of traffic conditions.

“We are asking that motorists be patient during these overnight traffic delays. Safety continues to be our first priority,” said ITD Resident Engineer Eric Staats.

This work is a part of a year-long project to reconstruct the interchange at Rose Road (Exit 98) on Interstate 15. Construction includes widening the Rose Road overpass and increasing its vertical clearance; reconfiguring and lengthening the interchange ramps; and replacing two canal structures to support current traffic loads. The project is expected to be completed in late 2019.

More information about the $10.8 million I-15, Rose Road Interchange project is available at itdprojects.org/rose. Community members may sign up for email updates by texting INTERSTATE 15 to 22828 or emailing I-15construction@itd.idaho.gov.