Here’s your Christmas forecast (and yes, you’ll likely see snow)

The following is a release from the National Weather Service.

IDAHO FALLS — Light snow will remain over eastern Idaho for much of Christmas Eve. A winter storm will move into Utah Monday evening spreading snow north into the southern highlands.

By Christmas morning, a moderate snow band is expected to develop from south of Burley, moving northeast towards Pocatello and spreading east toward the eastern highlands. 2 to 5 inches could accumulate from near Malta through Inkom to near Palisades.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Christmas morning through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

WEATHER IMPACTS

High Likelihood:

Light and occasionally moderate snow will bring 1 to 3 inches to the central mountains and southern highlands through tonight.

Moderate Likelihood:

A moderate snow band will develop near the ID/UT border early Christmas morning and move northeast. 2 to 5 inches are expected within this band.

Low Likelihood:

The snow band could shift north and extend further into the Snake Plain on Christmas Day. This could lead to less amounts over the southern/eastern highlands but bring impacts farther north of what is currently forecast.

Winds are not expected to be strong with this system, so blowing and drifting of snow is not forecast at this time.

DETAILS AND TIMING

Southern Highlands

Continuous light snow Monday and tonight could bring an additional 1 to 3 inches across higher elevations. Heavier snow is expected to develop near daybreak Christmas morning and spread through the Burley/Malta/Rockland area through the morning. Snow will taper down Christmas evening.

Pocatello through the Eastern Highlands

On and off light snow Monday and Monday evening could bring additional light accumulations.

The moderate snow band will move in near mid-morning Christmas Day. The heaviest snow is expected from about noon through 6 p.m. Christmas Day. Snow will taper down after nightfall.

Central Mountains east through the Montana Divide

Light snow Monday morning through the central mountains could bring 1 to 3 inches across the Sawtooths through the evening. Otherwise, little snow is expected through Christmas Day.