How you can help Red Cross recognize eastern Idaho’s amazing heroes

The following is a news release from the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — Do you know a passerby who pulled a drowning child to safety, a neighbor who administered CPR to a stranger or a firefighter who rescued a family from a burning apartment?

If so, nominate them to become an East Idaho Real Heroes award winner.

Each year, the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho honors individuals whose extraordinary acts of courage saved a life and made them someone’s hero.

Outstanding individuals are recognized in as many as 12 categories:

YOUTH HERO: Presented to a youth (17 and younger) who applied lifesaving skills to save another.

ANIMAL RESCUE HERO: Presented to a person who saved an animal’s life or to an animal that saved a person’s life.

FIRE SAFETY HERO: Presented to a professional or volunteer firefighter or an ordinary citizen involved in a fire-related incident.

MILITARY HERO: Presented to a member of the armed forces (active or retired) for a lifesaving action.

MEDICAL HERO: Presented to a medical professional.

LAW ENFORCEMENT: Presented to a member of law enforcement or a 911 dispatcher for lifesaving actions that went above and beyond the call of duty.

WORKPLACE SAFETY HERO: Presented to an ordinary citizen who saved a life at the office, a construction site or any other workplace environment.

WATER SAFETY HERO: Presented to an ordinary citizen or professional rescuer for saving a person in a water environment.

SEARCH-AND-RESCUE HERO: Presented to a person or organization for saving a life during a search-and-rescue mission

BLOOD DONOR HERO: Presented to a person who has gone above and beyond to donate lifesaving blood to the Red Cross.

SPIRIT OF THE RED CROSS: Presented to a person or organization for lifesaving actions that embody the spirit of the Red Cross.

EVERY DAY CITIZEN HERO: Presented to an ordinary citizen who saved the life of another.

Past winners have included Highland High School Athletic Director Keith Forkin and off-duty Pocatello firefighter Jake Liday, for helping save a 77-year-old man who suffered a heart attack while officiating a high school basketball game; Coy Danner, a UPS driver who pulled a man from a vehicle submerged in water; and Larry Orchard, who saved his wife from an explosion and fire inside their camper.

To nominate someone to receive a Red Cross Real Hero award, click here. Please send nominations by Jan. 12.

This year’s Heroes event will be March 7 from noon to 1:30 at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.

Proceeds from this event will support Red Cross response to Idaho home fires and fund smoke alarm installations. To support these heroes and sponsor a table, contact Bryce Sitter at (208) 258-1793.