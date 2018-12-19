Idaho man gets prison sentence for assaulting woman he believed took his cider vinegar

The following is a news release from the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office.

COEUR D’ALENE – Jason Bryon Redheart, 60, of Lapwai, was sentenced yesterday to 27 months in federal prison for a January 2018 assault with a dangerous weapon which happened in Lapwai, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Redheart to serve three years supervised release after he is finished serving his prison term. Redheart was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 21, 2018.

According to court records, Redheart repeatedly hit a 64-year-old victim with a metal baseball bat after Redheart became convinced she had taken his apple cider vinegar. Redheart apologized in court and his attorney requested no jail time due to Redheart’s lack of criminal history. Judge Nye agreed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office that the violent attack deserved prison time.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nez Perce Tribal Police.