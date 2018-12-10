Idaho medical professionals undergo training to prescribe Suboxone to opioid addicts

BOISE — Saving lives through Suboxone. That was the goal behind a statewide training session Monday educating medical professionals in Idaho how to administer medication to opioid addicts going through withdrawal, hoping to reach recovery.

“I’m just delighted that we’ve had the response that we’ve had. It’s lifesaving,” Dr. Todd Palmer said during the training. “This medication, not only does it save lives because it helps prevent overdoses, but it also improves the quality of their life.”

But before doctors can start handing out prescriptions for the medication-assisted treatment, there’s a lot to learn first, dealing with different doses and multiple medication options.

“They need to understand the pharmacology of the medication, they need to understand what patients are okay to start on the medication, how to follow up with patients, what lab tests need to be done if any, how to interpret urine drug screens.”

After completing the four-hour course and undergoing additional training, these professionals in the medical field will receive a waiver from the DEA allowing them to prescribe Suboxone to their patients.

“We’re going to be increasing the number of providers who prescribe Suboxone by about 33 percent in Idaho, so I know that today’s session is going to save lives,” Dr. Palmer said.

