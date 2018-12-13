Kurt Bestor to perform Christmas concert in east Idaho

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — Kurt Bestor, who has played a dozen or so Christmas specials in Southeast Idaho through the years, is excited about returning to Idaho State University at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 with his “Peace on Earth Tour” that will feature, among other highlights, stellar musical accompanists.

“It has been a few years since I have been in Pocatello, but that hall there, the Stephens Performing Arts Center, which we call the ‘Potato Mahal,’ makes it extra special, not only for us but for the audience, because it gets us up front and personal,” Bestor said.

Bestor, an Emmy-Award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer, has been doing Christmas musical specials for 31 years. He doesn’t usually name his tours, but found it necessary this year.

“It seems like the volume of everything has been turned up to 11 and people are kind of frantic, so I want to be an antidote to that, so you can take your Christmas past and make it your Christmas present.”

The concert will feature Bestor’s songs that from his five-CD box set “The Complete Kurt Bestor Christmas,” including his most popular and iconic piece, “Prayer of the Children” and some new works.

“I was doing Christmas specials before it was cool,” he said. “Now it seems like everyone has a Christmas show, but it is nice to have a niche and be slightly iconic when it comes to Christmas music,” he said.

The musicians coming with him will give the concert a special flair.

“New this year for Pocatello is I’ll be bringing bassist Carlitos Del Puerto and drummer Eric Valentine,” Bestor said. “Both these guys raise the level of music so high. It is going to be really fun.”

Del Puerto is usually touring with jazz legend Chick Corea this time of year and has played with an array of famous musicians including Bruce Springsteen, Quincy Jones, Barbra Streisand, Herbie Hancock and Stevie Wonder, to name a few.

Also accompanying the group is woodwind player Daron Bradford, who has played as many as 30 different instruments – from saxophones to ethnic flutes from around the world – in a single concert.

Bestor will sing and play the piano and flugelhorn and is bringing his vocal machine that allows him to sing more than one part on a single song.

This concert is part of ISU’s “A Season of Note” series and will be performed in the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Jensen Grand Concert Hall.

Prices are $38 for main seating and $32 for upper-level seating. Tickets are available in person at the ISU Box Office in the Stephens Performing Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Campus Connection Pond Student Union Information Desk, by phone at 208-282-3595 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., online at isu.edu/tickets or at Vickers Western Wear stores in Pocatello and Idaho Falls.

For more information on Bestor and his music, visit www.kurtbestor.com.