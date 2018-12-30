UPDATE: Power restored to most customers in Bonneville and Bingham counties

Share This

UPDATE:

Officials at Idaho Falls Power, Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Power report power has now been restored to nearly all of the customers affected by Sunday morning’s outage. The cause of the outage has still not been discovered.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — A significant number of Idaho Falls Power, Rocky Mountain Power, and Idaho Power customers lost power in Bonneville and Bingham counties Sunday morning.

Idaho Falls city spokesman Bud Cranor said about 13,000 Idaho Falls Power customers lost power in Idaho Falls around 10:00 a.m. The outages are mostly on the south and east sides of town. Three substations are without power.

Rocky Mountain Power was reporting at least 2,186 customers lost power in the Osgood and Shelley areas around the same time. The outage is due to a loss of power at the Goshen substation.

Idaho Power was reporting about 1,600 customers without power in the Aberdeen and Moreland areas.

The problems appear to be originating from the Sugarmill substation where Rocky Mountain Power feeds Idaho Falls Power. Cranor says the problem isn’t coming from a problem on Idaho Falls Power lines. Rocky Mountain Power is attributing the outage to strong wind and bad weather. They’ve also confirmed their outage may be causing the Idaho Falls Power outage.

No estimate has been given about when Idaho Falls Power will be restored, but Rocky Mountain Power is reporting power should be restored by 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Idaho Power is estimating power should be back by noon.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more information from Idaho Falls Power, Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Power and will update as it becomes available.