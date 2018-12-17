Man accused of molesting girls now charged with witness intimidation

Share This

RIGBY — A man accused of sexually abusing two girls is now facing multiple witness intimidation charges.

James Gordan Davis, 39, who was already being held in the Jefferson County Jail on two lewd conduct charges, is now facing four witness intimidation charges for allegedly contacting the victims’ mother and telling her to keep the victims from testifying.

Davis allegedly told the victims’ mother to get the victims to “clam up and not say anything.” He also told her “to disappear for a bit.”

The mother responded that she didn’t want the victims to testify and “she will do what she has to do so none of them have to testify.”

She allegedly told Davis she would try to avoid being subpoenaed.

RELATED: Hearing rescheduled for man accused of sexually abusing two children

Documents indicate detectives monitoring Davis found he used three different inmates’ Telmate accounts to avoid being detected. Telmate requires a PIN and voice recognition to make calls outside of the jail. In each call, the inmate whose account Davis used would start talking for the voice recognition and pass the phone to Davis.

Davis was arrested on July 30 for allegedly abusing two girls who were 11 and 13 respectively.

According to court documents, the 13-year-old said Davis started abusing her when she was 10. She said he punched her in the face recently when she refused to get in the shower with him and that whenever he forced them to shower together, she was sexually abused.

She said at another time, Davis pinned her down, choked her and pulled her hair because she didn’t do the laundry.

The 11-year-old victim told investigators Davis beats her and her siblings “all the time” and forces her to take showers with him, where he sexually abuses her.

When law enforcement arrested Davis, they asked if he beats the victims. He responded that he “disciplines them” and refused to answer any other questions.

According to court documents, members of the victim’s family have expressed they are in fear for their lives. A family member told investigators Davis has held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her in the past.

A jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 11.