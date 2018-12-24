Man arrested for burglary after being found in church office

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

POCATELLO — On Sunday at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers from the Pocatello Police Department responded to Holy Spirit Catholic Community’s office building in the 500 block of North 7th Avenue in reference to a burglary.

An employee of the church reported observing a subject inside the building via the surveillance camera they have access to on their phone. Officers searched the building and located the male hiding in one of the offices. The male was identified as 23-year-old Ricardo Andre Woodward. Woodward was found in possession of items belonging to the church.

Woodward was arrested for burglary and booked into the Bannock County Jail.