Man found dead inside local home after fire

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead after a house fire.

Around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department were dispatched to a cardiac arrest call on Short Street.

Officers arrived on scene and found the reporting party. They were told there had been a fire inside the home, and there was a dead person inside. The fire also appeared to have been put out.

IFPD Lt. Joel Tisdale said the cause of death has yet to be determined. He said it’s unclear if the fire broke out before or after the man died. The man’s body is being sent to Boise for an autopsy.

The identity of the deceased has not been released yet.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.