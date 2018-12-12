Man in custody after two hour standoff with police

The following is a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department.

BLACKFOOT — On Dec. 12, at about 12:30 p.m., the Blackfoot Police responded to the 1600 block of Camas Street in reference to a wanted subject – Niko Georgette, 26, of Blackfoot.

Upon arriving, officers identified Georgette and confirmed a no bond warrant for aggravated assault, witness intimidation, burglary, and possession of marijuana.

Georgette refused to come out of the apartment and was suspected of having a weapon. A total of seven other apartments were evacuated while verbal negotiations ensued. Deputies from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene to assist. After approximately two hours of talking with Georgette, he surrendered without incident.

Georgette is being held on the no bond warrant, resisting and obstructing, and possession of methamphetamine. Georgette was in possession of an air pistol.