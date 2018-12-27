Man in custody following Christmas eve disturbance in Idaho Falls

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On Monday, December 24th about 5:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Kearney in Idaho Falls for a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with the reporting victim. She told police that her son held her against her will, attempting to harm her. She was able to get away from him and get to a neighbor’s house for help.

Officers spoke with the son, who gave his version of events. Officers arrested Charles B. Price, a 29 year old Idaho Falls resident for aggravated assault (Idaho code 18-905), false imprisonment (Idaho code 18-2901), and destruction of a telecommunication device (Idaho code 18-6810).