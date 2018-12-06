Man, woman arrested after police receive burglary call

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Thursday, Dec. 6, at approximately 4:17 a.m., Idaho Falls Police were dispatched to the

700 block of East Elva Street for a burglary in progress. The reporting party told dispatchers that they

heard someone in a spare bedroom.

The reporting party tried to get into the bedroom and found they could not. They then called the police and told the person in the room the same. The reporting party told dispatchers that they felt whomever was inside had fled.

Officers arrived to the area, and with the assistance of Bonneville County Deputies, started checking around. A deputy found a man and a woman with backpacks close by. The man put something on the ground while talking with the deputy.

Officers spoke with the reporting party, who was able to identify items found in the possession of the man

as taken from the home. Officers arrested 32-year-old Delson R. Wahtomy for burglary, possession of a controlled substance, suspected methamphetamines, theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, a parole violation warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers also arrested 26-year-old Josephine B. Theboy for accessory to burglary as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.