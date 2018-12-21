McCall child hit, killed by car after sledding down driveway into road

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

McCALL — On Friday, Dec. 21, at 1:27 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatal auto pedestrian crash on Lake Ridge Drive in McCall.

A 58-year-old McCall woman was traveling Southbound on Lake Ridge Drive driving a 2018 Land Rover Velar. Two juveniles were sledding down a driveway when one of the juveniles went out into the road into the path of the woman’s vehicle. She attempted to come to a stop but was unable to and the juvenile was struck.

The juvenile was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s in McCall where the child succumbed to injuries. The driver was not injured and was wearing her seatbelt.