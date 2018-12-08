Mother of disabled child crucified on social media after sharing family photo

Share This

CORNELIUS, North Carolina – A mother of a disabled child tweeted a Christmas photo of her family Wednesday and now people are telling her to kill her child.

Natalie Weaver of North Carolina has a 10-year-old daughter with facial, hand and feet deformities. Sophia, Weaver’s daughter, has Rett syndrome, a neurological disorder that affects one in 10,000 female births. It can affect brain function and other systems and is caused by mutations on the X chromosome on a gene called MECP2.

Weaver, who is a well-known advocate for children with disabilities, wrote in her Tweet she is grateful for another holiday season with Sophia.

“She continues to overcome & fight every daily challenge & difficulty she faces. She does it with so much sweetness, laughter and positivity. She is the definition of strength. I’m so proud of my girl.”

We are grateful for another beautiful holiday season with Sophia. She continues to overcome & fight every daily challenge & difficulty she faces. She does it with so much sweetness, laughter and positivity. She is the definition of strength. I'm so proud of my girl. #SweetSophia pic.twitter.com/7kCqNusF5S — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) December 5, 2018

A response telling Weaver to put her child “out of her misery” sparked a social media firestorm.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE STORY.