Mother of disabled child crucified on social media after sharing family photo

CORNELIUS, North Carolina – A mother of a disabled child tweeted a Christmas photo of her family Wednesday and now people are telling her to kill her child.

Natalie Weaver of North Carolina has a 10-year-old daughter with facial, hand and feet deformities. Sophia, Weaver’s daughter, has Rett syndrome, a neurological disorder that affects one in 10,000 female births. It can affect brain function and other systems and is caused by mutations on the X chromosome on a gene called MECP2.

Weaver, who is a well-known advocate for children with disabilities, wrote in her Tweet she is grateful for another holiday season with Sophia.

“She continues to overcome & fight every daily challenge & difficulty she faces. She does it with so much sweetness, laughter and positivity. She is the definition of strength. I’m so proud of my girl.”

A response telling Weaver to put her child “out of her misery” sparked a social media firestorm.

