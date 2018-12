Nearly 350 customers without power in Ammon area

AMMON — About 350 Rocky Mountain Power customers are without electricity as of 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The outages are mostly in Ammon, but also spread around Bonneville County.

No word on the cause of the outage, or when power will be restored.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more details and will post them when they are available.