Planned power outage in Madison County after vehicle crashes into power pole

Share This

BURTON — A couple hundred people in rural Madison County are going to lose power for an hour or two Tuesday.

A vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Burton area of Madison County Tuesday. Fall River spokesman Ted Austin said the pole is still standing but is in bad shape.

Fall River is planning to replace the pole and shut off power to around 250 people in the Burton/Archer area at 4:30 p.m.

Austin said power should come back on between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.