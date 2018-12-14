Police now calling disappearance of Colorado mom suspicious

WOODLAND PARK, Colorado — It’s been 23 days since anyone has seen 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth and investigators are now calling her disappearance suspicious.

Berreth was last seen on Nov. 22 at a Safeway grocery store in Woodland Park, Colorado with her 1-year-old daughter. That afternoon police say she met with her fiancé, Patrick Frazee, to drop off her daughter.

Three days later, Berreth’s cell phone was pinged near Gooding, Idaho – over 800 miles from her home.

Until now, investigators have called this a missing persons case but that changed Friday.

“Our investigators believe Kelsey’s disappearance is more suspicious and that she is not intentionally avoiding efforts to find her,” Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said at a news conference. “We are looking at all avenues and our focus is finding Kelsey.”

Frazee has not been named as a suspect but investigators announced a search warrant was issued on his home and property in Teller County. De Young said searching the home and property will take many days with multiple officers working from several agencies.

“There are no details available about this search as the warrant has been sealed,” De Young said.

At the news conference, police mentioned that a red truck was seized from the property and taken away on a trailer. De Young said Farzee has not spoken with investigators but they have asked to meet with him rather than communicate through his attorneys. De Young said officials believe Farzee is the last person to have communicated with Berreth face-to-face since she vanished.

When asked if he thinks Berreth is alive, De Young said, “That’s absolutely a possibility and that is our hope.”

Police have clarified that Berreth was not reported missing by her mother, Cheryl Berreth, until Dec. 2. A welfare check was conducted at her home and police say they found cold cinnamon rolls on the stove.

Cheryl Berreth lives in northern Idaho – some 500 miles from the reported cell phone ping.

Berreth works as a flight instructor at Doss Aviation in Pueblo, Colorado. Employees told police they got a text message from her on Nov. 25 saying she would not be in to work for the next week. Officers say there is no indication that a plane is involved in her disappearance.

Officials are currently looking at establishing an reward for information that leads to Berreth’s whereabouts.

The Woodland Park Police Department is working with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bereau of Investigations, the FBI, local law enforcement in Gooding and the Colorado 4th District Attorney’s office. De Young says there is a multi-state task force investigating Berreth’s disappearance.

People with information regarding Berreth are asked to email at kelsey@city-woodlandpark.com.