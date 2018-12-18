Police searching for inmate who failed to return to work release

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a female inmate who walked away from work release more than a month ago.

Shauna Kay Brumfield, 42, of Blackfoot, who was incarcerated on drug charges, left the Bonneville County Jail’s Work Release Center on Nov. 24 for her job. Deputies believe she worked her shift at Dairy Queen on 17th Street in Idaho Falls but failed to return to the jail during the early hours of Nov. 25.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies have been investigating this case since that time, but have no concrete information about her whereabouts.

Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell says the office does get infrequent work release walkaways; however, most are found and returned quickly. Brumfield’s family has not seen her, and deputies have not receive credible tips on her whereabouts.

An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the escape.

Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Brumfield’s arrest. Anyone with information about her is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983 or www.ifcrime.org, or through their Facebook page.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.