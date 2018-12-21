Potato truck overturns south of Shelley

SHELLEY — A truck carrying potatoes overturned on US 91 south of Shelley Friday morning.

The crash happened near Monroe Road and both directions of traffic are stopped until the potatoes can be cleaned up.

Hundreds of potatoes have spilled all over the highway and officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive them.