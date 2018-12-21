Potato truck overturns south of Shelley
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
SHELLEY — A truck carrying potatoes overturned on US 91 south of Shelley Friday morning.
The crash happened near Monroe Road and both directions of traffic are stopped until the potatoes can be cleaned up.
Hundreds of potatoes have spilled all over the highway and officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes.
TRAFFIC ALERT…..US91 south of Shelley – road blocked both directions due to overturned potato truck. Find alternate route of travel.
— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) December 21, 2018