Secret Santa fulfills dream of young girl who is going blind

Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions.

Ivy Haumschilt is an extraordinary 11-year-old who loves doing service for the community.

She has a rare eye disease that has led to incurable vision loss in her right eye and it is spreading to her left. Doctors believe blindness is inevitable.

Ivy volunteers each summer at Swore Farms to help harvest, weed and deliver pumpkins to needy families. She asked to spend her entire birthday working on the Field of Heroes at Century High School in Pocatello and also helped her Girl Scout troop raise money and toys for Crazy Lady Animal Rescue.

Her goal is to be the first woman on Mars and work for Nasa or SpaceX so she can work on robots and rockets. At just ten years old, she begged her mom to enroll her in a math class at Idaho State University. She kept up with college students and completed the class with an 87 percent.

She did ZeroRobotics last summer where her team went to MIT and the ISS where they made it to the semi-finals. She also completed an EV3 Robotics course and is taking active steps toward being a rocket scientist.

Ivy wants to see the Kennedy Space Center, Universal Studios and the Grand Canyon before she goes blind. Secret Santa decided to help her with these goals and asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to deliver an early Christmas present.

Watch the surprise above!