Secret Santa just gave this Shelley lunch lady the surprise of a lifetime

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members.

Maria Campbell has lived an incredible life full of trials but she still continues to always smile and serve others.

Several years ago, she was caught in the middle of an earthquake in Mexico City. She was trapped for a period of time and ended up having to have part of one leg amputated as a result. She wears a prosthetic but is constantly having difficulties with it being sore and not fitting right. New prosthetics are expensive so Maria pushes through life with a smile.

Since her husband passed away, Maria has been struggling to pay the bills. She works for the Shelley School District as a lunch lady and cleans business and medical buildings in the evenings. Between medical expenses and living expenses, it can be a lot to handle on her own.

Secret Santa asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to visit Maria’s elementary school and surprise her just before lunch. Watch the video above to see the unforgettable moment!