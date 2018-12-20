Shelley School District names four finalists in superintendent search

Share This

SHELLEY — The Shelley School District’s board of trustees named four finalists in its search for a new superintendent.

School Board Chair Cole Clinger announced the finalists in the race to replace longtime superintendent Brian Jolley, who is retiring at the end of this year, during a regular school board meeting Thursday. Twelve candidates applied for the position. Trustees hope to find Jolley’s replacement by the end of January.

Candidates include three superintendents in nearby districts and one from Montana.

Gary Weitz

Weitz is the superintendent of the Dodson School District in Dodson, Montana. His employee profile on the district’s website lists him as a 32-year educator, who started as a high school teacher and later transitioned to an athletic director, principal and superintendent. He’s worked as the district’s superintendent for four years. He received degrees from Eastern Oregon University, in La Grande, Oreg., and Washington State University, in Pullman, Wash.

Joel Wilson

Wilson is the superintendent of Butte County School District in Arco, which is located roughly 65 miles west of Idaho Falls. Wilson was superintendent of the Aberdeen School District from 2007 to 2011, according to his resume. He was superintendent of the Preston School District from from 2007 to 2011. He received both a doctorate degree in education and educational specialist degree from Northwest Nazarene University and Idaho State University, respectively. He also holds a master of arts degree in teaching from Willamette University, a master’s degree in educational administration from ISU and bachelor’s degrees in Spanish and management from Utah State University.

Jane Ward

Ward is the superintendent of the Aberdeen School District, located some 20 miles northwest of Pocatello.

Chad Williams

Williams is the superintendent of the Ririe School District, located roughly 20 miles northeast of Idaho Falls. He graduated from Idaho State University, earning bachelor’s, master’s, and educational specialist degrees. He taught Spanish, math, and coached at West Jefferson High School for seven years. He spent one year at Butte Junior-Senior High School as assistant principal and activities director. He was principal at Teton High School for six years and has served as Ririe’s principal and superintendent for nine years.

No other background information on the candidates was made available.

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on December 19, 2018. It is used here with permission.