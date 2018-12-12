Single mother, who has son with special needs, bawls when Secret Santa shows up with 3 special gifts

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members. CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR SECRET SANTA.

Nita Hamm is a single mother with disabilities who has an adult son with Down Syndrome and autism. His name is Joseph but he is known as JoJo by all his friends at Rigby High School. He is loved by so many in the community; in fact, anyone who gets to know Joseph cannot help but love him.

One of his greatest desires is to play basketball with the high school team. Even though that isn’t a reality, Coach Jones at Rigby High School plays basketball with JoJo on his lunch hour, gives him team shirts and lets him use a team bag like the other players. When there are away games, Coach Jones invites JoJo to ride along on the “big” bus, as JoJo calls it.

Nita works tirelessly in providing Joseph with the care that he needs, even though it hurts her body to move. He has Hirschsprung’s disease and requires demanding daily care.

They have enough money to meet their needs but cannot seem to save enough to buy other things like furniture for their front room. They have two old broken down rocker recliners that are not going to last much longer.

Secret Santa decided to send the EastIdahoNews.com elves over with a special gift for Nita and JoJo. Watch the video above to see the surprise!