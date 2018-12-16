Spay Neuter Coalition offering 100 feline spay or neuter vouchers

IDAHO FALLS — Residents living in Bonneville County, Rigby or Shelley are eligible to receive one of 100 gift vouchers to get their cat spayed or neutered this holiday season.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, the East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition is holding a giveaway at the Idaho Falls Animal Services located at 2450 Hemmert Avenue. During the event, the coalition will give away the vouchers on a first come, first severed basis.

Essentially, the vouchers make it so customers only pay $20 for the spay or neutering operation, while EISNC picks up the rest of the tab. Depending on the veterinarian, the service typically costs between $60 to $120, officials tell EastIdahoNews.com.

During the event, EISNC will help customers choose a local veterinarian and secure an appointment. Participants will pay $20 to the veterinarian at the time of their appointment, and will work directly with the veterinarian on any other needs such as vaccinations.

Afterwards, the local veterinarians will bill EISNC for the remaining balance of the spay or neuter procedure.

This is a very special event for EISNC because the coalition is celebrating a grand total of 1000 Spay Neuter certificates in the two and a half years since the coalition began. EISNC is a non-profit organization that relies on donations and fundraising, and is focused narrowly on reducing cat populations through aggressive spay and neuter programs and education.

EISNC attributes its success to fundraising events such as Spayghetti No Balls dinner, Taco Bout dinner, and Wine for Whiskers. These annual events will soon be announced for the 2019 community calendars.

The long term goal for EISNC is to assist Idaho Falls in becoming a No Kill City – a goal which has been reached for dogs for quite a number of years. With the focus now on the cat population, the city of Idaho Falls is coming closer to achieving a No Kill status, according to a news release.