Surveillance video released in case of missing Colorado mother

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Police have released video showing the last known movements of a Colorado mother who has been missing since Thanksgiving day.

Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen on surveillance cameras at a Safeway grocery store in Woodland Park, Colorado on Nov. 22 at 12:27 p.m. She was shopping with her 1-year-old daughter and has not been seen since.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 25, Berreth’s cell phone was pinged near Gooding – more than 800 miles from her home in Colorado. There has been no further communication from her phone since that date.

The Woodland Park Police Department released the 13 second video on its Facebook page Tuesday hoping it leads to more tips.







“The investigative team continues to conduct interviews and other casework in the effort to locate Kelsey,” police officials said in a news release.

Officers have not listed anyone as a suspect or a person of interest in the case. They also emphasize this remains a missing persons case.

Kelsey Berreth | Facebook

People with information regarding Berreth are asked to contact the tip line via email at kelsey@city-woodlandpark.com.