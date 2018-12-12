This Christmas season, drive down to see these festive Christmas lights!

IDAHO FALLS – ‘Tis the season to cruise through residential areas, peering through the windows to creep on everyone else’s holiday lights. EastIdahoNews.com has a few places to visit this season where you are sure to see a festive sight!

Some of these lights were put up by people who love just Christmas lights. Others have been running light shows for years. Whatever the reason for the season, these lights are meant to be seen.

IDAHO FALLS: Owens Family Lights, found at 1385 Lowell Dr., have been throwing a Christmas spectacular for 12 years. To enjoy the show, park where you can see their house, then tune into FM 88.5. That will allow you to hear the music that goes along with the lights. Each show is 30 minutes long, starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. every night until New Year’s Eve.

IONA: The Belnap Family Christmas Light Show at 3453 N. 55th E. has been presenting their Christmas light show for over 10 years. The show runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. every night before Christmas. On Christmas Eve, it will start at the normal time and end when everyone leaves. Visitors can tune into FM 102.7 to listen to the synchronized music. With over 230,000 lights and five houses participating, this is a must-see for everyone in the Idaho Falls areas.

REXBURG: Some homeowners in Rexburg have gone all out for the season! To see some beautifully decorated houses, cruise through the neighborhoods northwest of Yellowstone Highway, back behind Frontier Pies, plus the houses up by the temple. You’ll see plenty lights and maybe even an Olaf or two.

CHUBBUCK: Winter Wonderland of Lights has been on the air since 2001. Located at 1389 Sawtooth, the owners have run a computerized light show for six years. The Christmas show runs from 5 to 10:30 p.m. nightly through Christmas Day; then they change the music to non-Christmas songs and run through New Year’s. Tune into FM 88.5 on their block, kick back and relax in the heat of your car.

ISLAND PARK: For our more northern readers, the Lakeside Lodge and Resort revealed their Christmas lights on Dec. 7, with strands on the lodge and surrounding trees. They keep their lights up until the snow melts, so this show might be available until April.

Visit this Google Map, put together by local Alee Noland, to see other Christmas sights.