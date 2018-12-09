This delicious chocolate pie is worth the guilt
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
Published at | Updated at
Tales of the Dinner Belle
Chocolate is something I could eat every day. It’s definitely one of my guilty pleasures, and one of my favorite chocolate desserts is my Chocolate Chess Pie. I love the smooth and rich chocolate flavor. It is so decadent and delicious and yet so simple to make.
I’ve been making regular chess pies for years. These sweet pies became popular during the depression because they didn’t require refrigeration and because of their simple ingredients — butter, eggs, sugar, and flour. However, adding chocolate just elevated this dessert into something that is so good, you almost feel guilty about eating it — but of course I won’t.
Enjoy.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. She lives with her veterinarian husband on a small ranch in Blackfoot, Idaho. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.