This delicious chocolate pie is worth the guilt

Tales of the Dinner Belle

Chocolate is something I could eat every day. It’s definitely one of my guilty pleasures, and one of my favorite chocolate desserts is my Chocolate Chess Pie. I love the smooth and rich chocolate flavor. It is so decadent and delicious and yet so simple to make.

I’ve been making regular chess pies for years. These sweet pies became popular during the depression because they didn’t require refrigeration and because of their simple ingredients — butter, eggs, sugar, and flour. However, adding chocolate just elevated this dessert into something that is so good, you almost feel guilty about eating it — but of course I won’t.

Enjoy.

Belle’s Chocolate Chess Pie 8 tablespoons butter

4 ounces semisweet baking chocolate chopped

1 tablespoon flour

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 eggs

1 unbaked pie shell Melt the butter with the chocolate in a bowl in the microwave, heating on high in 30 second increments, stirring between each, until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Whisk in the flour, sugar, vanilla, and salt. Whisk in the eggs, one at a time, until the mixture is smooth. Pour mixture into pie shell and bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until the top is puffed and filling is set in the center. Let it cool before serving.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. She lives with her veterinarian husband on a small ranch in Blackfoot, Idaho. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.