This giant mailbox sends your letters to Santa and he responds

Share This

BLACKFOOT– It is not often you see an 8-foot tall, 4-foot wide mailbox in town, but you can find one at the Snake River Travel Plaza in Blackfoot. And the letters you drop inside will be delivered straight to Santa’s elves.

“Last year, the mailbox received close to 2,000 letters, and we are hoping to get even more this year,” Plaza owner Jace Katseanes said in a news release. “It’s an exciting way to provide a fun service to the community. We’re inviting everyone to stop by and drop their letters to Santa.”

Letters dropped off by Dec. 20, will receive a response from Santa himself with the help of several local volunteer elves. Those visiting the mailbox will encounter a snowman stairway, candy cane fence and holiday sound effects.

To ensure your letter receives a response from Santa, remember to place a return address on your letter so the elves know where to mail them to.

The giant mailbox was handcrafted from stainless steel by Darrell Callison from Quick Draw Welding and Fabrication, and custom painted by Wes Wixom from Riverside Rods & Upholstery.

Snake River Plaza and Santa’s Mailbox are at 320 W. Highway 26 in Blackfoot.