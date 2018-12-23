Twin Falls authorities assist in missing Colorado mom investigation

TWIN FALLS — Authorities in Twin Falls are working with Colorado and federal agencies to process evidence and serve search warrants related to the disappearance and possible murder of Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth.

“We are pleased our organizations were able to provide the assistance and support requested by the FBI, CBI and the Woodland Park Police Department,” said Twin Falls Sheriff Tom Carter and Police Chief Craig Kingsbury in a joint news release Saturday.

The Twin Falls agencies were contacted on Dec. 15 by the FBI, 23 days after police in Colorado say Berreth was seen on surveillance video at a Safeway grocery store in Woodland Park shopping with her one year old daughter. Police say this was the last confirmed sighting of Berreth.

On Nov. 25 Berreth’s cell phone was pinged near Gooding at 5:13 p.m. nearly 800 miles from her home in Woodland Park. Twin Falls is 36 miles from the reported cell phone ping.

Colorado 4th District Attorney Dan May said that Berreth’s phone was in Idaho but police have yet to recover the device.

The Woodland Park police initially called the investigation a missing persons case, however on Friday, Dec. 21 Patrick Farzee the fiancé of Berreth was arrested and booked on murder charges in connection with her death.

It’s not clear evidence the Twin Falls authorities are processing or what areas have been searched by authorities.

Colorado investigators also searched the property of Farzee and his mother, where a backhoe was seen digging on the property. After the search of the 35 acres was completed, police left without giving specifics if anything was found. A few days later police then began to search the home of Berreth, removing large objects wrapped in brown paper.

Frazee was booked for first-degree murder and solicitation for first-degree murder at the Teller County Jail on Friday. May said at a Friday news conference that formal charges will be filed in about 10 days.

Officials in Colorado say they do not believe Berreth is alive, but have not located a body.