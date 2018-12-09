Two men face felony charges after being arrested in Fremont County Sunday night

FREMONT COUNTY – Authorities in Fremont County arrested Dillon and Daniel Hanson Sunday night, two brothers involved in multiple pursuits over the weekend.

According to a news release, Ashton Police Chief Greg Griffel spotted one of the men stealing a white Chevrolet Impala at the Ashton Quick Stop earlier in the evening. Griffel pursued him north on U.S. Highway 20 at 95 mph. The man driving the Impala drove into a ditch and ran in the opposite direction. He then got into a Chevrolet pickup being driven by the other brother, who was traveling north.

The pickup had a snow plow on the front. They drove between Griffel’s vehicle and another Sheriff’s vehicle, damaging both.

Griffel, Deputy Howard Overton and Deputy Jason Olsen pursued the Chevrolet pickup northbound at approximately 65 mph. At milepost 365, the men hit a pickup towing an enclosed trailer. The Hanson brothers got out of the pickup and ran, but were located by an officer.

They were transported to the Fremont County jail where they face numerous felony charges. The St. Anthony Police Department, Idaho State Police, and the U.S. Forest Service assisted with the arrest.