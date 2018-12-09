UPDATE: Men wanted in connection with police pursuit are in custody

UPDATE 7 p.m.

POCATELLO – Idaho State Police report the men wanted in connection with Saturday’s police pursuit have been detained and are of no further interest.

PREVIOUS UPDATE:

POCATELLO – The search continues for two men wanted in connection with a police pursuit in Pocatello Saturday night.

RELATED | Photos of two suspects wanted in Pocatello released

Dillon and Daniel Hanson, the names of the two suspects, are brothers wanted out of Montana and are believed to possess weapons.

Not much is known about the brothers, but authorities tell the Idaho State Journal they were first spotted driving a stolen Jeep Cherokee in Bingham County and led officers from multiple law enforcement agencies on multiple pursuits throughout the day in Bingham and Bannock counties. The Hanson brothers were able to get away from the pursuing officers during those chases.

Saturday evening, the two men fled on foot from a stolen vehicle that was involved in a pursuit that started in Bingham County and ended in the Buckskin Road area of Pocatello.

Parts of Buckskin and Pocatello Creek Rd. were shut down as the foot pursuit got underway.

They were last seen running through a yard of a residence on Crestview Road. Residents are still being encouraged to use caution because the Hanson brothers may still be in the area.

Report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office at (208) 236-7114 or call 911.