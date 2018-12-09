UPDATE: Photos of two suspects wanted in Pocatello released

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

POCATELLO – Photos of the two men wanted in connection with a high speed chase in Pocatello Saturday night were released by Pocatello Police Sunday.

Parts of Buckskin and Pocatello Creek Rd. were shut down last night because the suspects were driving through that area in a stolen vehicle.

They later stopped and ran from the vehicle and were spotted running through a yard on Crestview Road. Homeowners in the vicinity were advised to stay in their homes and lock their doors because authorities believed the suspects were armed and dangerous.

A post on the Pocatello Police Dept. Facebook page Sunday morning indicates the two men are wanted out of Montana.

Idaho State Police is searching for the suspects. If you see the men or have information about their whereabouts, call ISP at (208) 239-9800.

ORIGINAL STORY:

POCATELLO – Multiple media outlets are reporting Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in the area of Buckskin, Pocatello Creek and Prospector Hollow.

According to the Idaho State Journal, homeowners in the vicinity were advised a little after 7 p.m. Saturday to stay inside, lock their doors and take precautions because authorities were in pursuit of two suspects during a high speed chase who were believed to be armed and dangerous.

Parts of Buckskin and Pocatello Creek Rd. were later shut down after the suspects stopped and ran from their vehicle.

A news release from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office indicates the suspects may have been seen running through a yard on Crestview Rd.

Information about the suspect’s appearance has not been released, but Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is advising you to contact them immediately if you see anything suspicious. Do not approach the suspects. The number is (208) 236-7114.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more details when they are available.